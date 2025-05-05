Jets’ Cole Perfetti scores game-tying goal with 1.6 seconds left; Winnipeg knocks out Blues in double OT

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was yet again another Stanley Cup Playoffs classic on Sunday night, as the Winnipeg Jets are heading to the next round after defeating the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 in miraculous fashion.

This game needed double overtime to determine the Jets as the 4–3 winners, but it was so close to the Blues walking out of the Canada Life Centre with the road victory.

The Jets emptied their net and watched as the seconds ticked off the clock in the offensive zone, just hoping for a shot on net to give them a chance at the 3-3 tie and the game in overtime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nikolaj Ehlers got that opportunity when the puck came to him at the blue line, and he sent a rocket toward the net, but he whiffed on the one-timer. However, the puck came right back his way, and instead of attempting another slap shot, he swung it over to Neal Pionk on the right wing.

Pionk quickly sent the puck toward the net, and Perfetti was right there for the tip that made it past Blues netminder Jordan Binnington as the clock hit 1.6 seconds left. It beat the buzzer and the crowd went ballistic, knowing the Jets still had a chance to move on in the playoffs.

It was a Game 7 moment professional athletes dream about, but it would not have meant much if they could not seal the deal.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP, POSTSEASON ODDS: PANTHERS, HURRICANES FAVORED

Almost two full overtime periods went by with both teams seeing chances to notch the golden goal.

Who better than the captain of the Jets, Adam Lowry, coming away the hero with 3:50 left in double overtime?

Pionk sent another shot toward the net, this time from the blue line and Lowry’s stick was the first thing it touched, and the redirect could not have been better. Binnington did not see the puck hit the ice and slip past him, and the Jets immediately celebrated.

The incredible finish came one night after Mikko Rantanen sent the Dallas Stars to the next round over his former Colorado Avalanche team with a third-period hat trick, including the empty-net goal to ice the win.

Well, that is exactly who the Jets will be meeting in the second round, as they are set to face the Stars for another best-of-seven series to see who will be playing in the Western Conference Final.

Looking more at the box score, Perfetti had a power-play goal for Winnipeg in the second period, which got the Jets on the board after falling 2-0 in the first. Jordan Kyrou and Mathieu Joseph were the goalscorers for St. Louis there.

Radek Faksa scored his first of the playoffs with just 35 seconds left in the second period, which certainly put a damper on the home crowd heading into the third.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Vladislav Namestnikov scored with just under two minutes to play in the third period, giving Winnipeg hope before Perfetti’s heroics saved the season.

Despite the losing efforts, Binnington made 43 saves across the nearly five full periods of work. His counterpart, Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.