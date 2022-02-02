Jets’ Cameron Clark retiring due to spinal cord injury, agent says he would risk paralysis

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark missed the 2021 NFL season after suffering a spinal cord injury in training camp and will end his football career after learning he would risk paralysis if he kept playing.

Clark’s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN about the decision.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Herman told the network.

Clark, a 2020 fourth-round pick from Charlotte, was injured Aug. 3 at the team’s training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. He went down during an 11-on-11 drill and was motionless for several minutes before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

At the time, the Jets said Clark suffered a spinal cord contusion, and he was expected to make a full recovery.

“A great young man with a bright future, I am thankful for Cameron’s peace in making his decision, however bittersweet it may be,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told ESPN. “He made it to the league because of his talent, hard work and attitude, and I have every confidence that they will all continue to serve him as he transitions to the next step.”