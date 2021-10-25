Jets bring back Super Bowl-winning QB with Zach Wilson set to miss weeks: report

The New York Jets are reportedly turning back to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to help them through some injury struggles.

The Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick that could potentially be a fifth-round pick based on how much Flacco plays, the NFL Network reported.

The Eagles signed Flacco away from the Jets in the offseason but acquired Gardner Minshew II in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to backup Jalen Hurts. Flacco will make his second trip up Interstate 95 to play at MetLife Stadium.

He played in five games for New York last season. He threw six touchdown passes and three interceptions and recorded 864 passing yards in those outings. Flacco has a Super Bowl ring from his run with the Baltimore Ravens but hasn’t been considered an elite quarterback since then.

The 36-year-old New Jersey native will get a chance to don the green and white once again, likely in place of an injured Zach Wilson.

Wilson is set to miss two to four weeks with a sprained PCL he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed the rookie’s status after the MRI.

“He can still be very active in his rehab, active in his learning and keep pace with the install of the offense. And he’ll be back before you know it,” Saleh said.

Wilson was injured when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hit him and fell on his legs. Wilson said he heard a “pop” in his right knee when he was hurt and said after the game, “It just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit.”

Mike White made his debut for Wilson but didn’t appear to do enough to convince the Jets he was the guy who should be starting from here on out. Veteran Josh Johnson is also on the practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.