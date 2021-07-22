New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle in California over the weekend. He was 58.

Sacramento State, where Knapp played quarterback for four years before joining the coaching staff for nine, confirmed his passing on Thursday.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp,” Hornets head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement. “Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I’ve ever known. His success and humility have been an inspiration to all of us here at Sacramento State. We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss.”

The Knapp family released a statement through the Jets.

While riding his bicycle near his home in Danville on Saturday, Knapp was struck by a driver. According to reports at the time, the driver of the vehicle swerved into the bike lane. The driver, who police say is cooperating with them, was said to have rendered aid at the scene.

Knapp began a successful career in football at Sacramento State where he is still ranked eighth in school history in career passing yards (3,806) and touchdowns (32). During his almost 10 years coaching there, Knapp received several invitations to NFL training camps.

Knapp was hired by the Jets as the passing-games specialist back in January. He spent 23 years establishing himself as a veteran assistant coach, serving as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and the Atlanta Falcons.

He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Niners, Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos where he coached Peyton Manning to a Super Bowl title.

The Falcons, Broncos and Raiders also released statements.

Knapp leaves behind a wife and three daughters.