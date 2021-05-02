Jets add Zach Wilson teammate Tristen Hoge as undrafted free agent

The Jets added one of Zach Wilson’s BYU teammates as an undrafted free agent.

Tristen Hoge, a guard for the Cougars, was one of the players the Jets picked up after the draft. Hoge is the nephew of former Steelers running back Merril Hoge. He spent two seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to BYU. He played 13 games in 2018. He only played five games in 2019 due to a leg injury and missed four games last year due to COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The 6-foot-4, 306 pounder now gets a chance to play with Wilson again.

Among the other undrafted free agents the Jets reached agreement with, tight end Kenny Yeboah from Mississippi is one who looks like he has the best chance to make the team. He played four seasons at Temple before transferring to Ole Miss for 2020. He had 27 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns last season. Yeboah’s blocking needs improvement, but the Jets could try him as a fullback as well as a tight end.

The other undrafted free agents known to have reached agreement with the Jets are: Rutgers DT Michael Dwumfour, Illinois LB Milo Eifler, Oregon State edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed, New Mexico OL Teton Saltes and Rutgers safety Brendon White. Other free agents expected to sign with the Jets include Oregon State cornerback Isaiah Dunn, Purdue OT Grant Hermanns, Air Force OT Parker Ferguson, SMU kicker Chris Naggar and Auburn safety Jordyn Peters.

RB Michael Carter, taken in the fourth round by the Jets, is known for his big-play ability. At 5-foot-8 and 202 pounds, pass blocking will be a question mark, but he feels like he is ready to block.

“I feel like honestly it’s the strength of my game,” Carter said. “I’m more than willing to put my face in there and block. I’m not scared of anybody. I’m tough. I have good technique and that’s something I want to keep getting better at is the technique. I’m just excited to prove myself. It’s kind of like starting over. I’m excited to go out and prove it all over again.”

LB Jamien Sherwood, a fifth-round pick, will be moving from safety to linebacker, a move he feels good about.

“I’m more than comfortable (playing linebacker),” Sherwood, who is out of Auburn, said. “At the end of the day, I’m a football player. My versatility got me here. They can put me at defensive end, corner. I’m just going to go out there and make plays.”