Jets acquire Davante Adams in blockbuster trade with Raiders

The New York Jets have made shocking moves in back-to-back weeks.

Following a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams and add to a wide receiving corps that already included Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams.

ESPN and NFL Network reported the Raiders will receive a conditional third-round draft pick that could turn into a second-round draft pick.

The two teams announced the deal later Tuesday.

Adams requested a trade from the Raiders earlier this month as his disgruntled demeanor became more apparent on game days. He sat out the last few games with Las Vegas due to a hamstring injury while the team went from Gardner Minshew as its starter quarterback to Aidan O’Connell.

Las Vegas acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers before the start of the 2022 season, ending his time with Aaron Rodgers, who is now the Jets quarterback. He had a Pro Bowl season in his first year with the Raiders, leading the NFL in touchdown catches (14).

But as the Raiders switched coaches, quarterbacks and offensive playbooks, Adams did his darndest to play to the best of his ability. In 2023, he had 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight touchdown catches. He wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl

This season, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers and Adams built up a great rapport in Green Bay. From 2017 to 2021, Adams was a Pro Bowler and made First Team All-Pro twice.

New York will have more firepower for the offense.

