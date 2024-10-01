Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh appear to differ on what issues plaguing offense

Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh appeared to have a difference of opinion when it came to hard count cadence and as it resulted in a handful of false start penalties on Sunday.

The Jets lost against the Denver Broncos 10-9, after it appeared New York had started to click. Rodgers was 24-of-42 with 225 passing yards and had a QB rating of 31.8. He was sacked five times, and the team failed to find the end zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We gotta figure it out, whether or not we’re good enough or ready to handle all of the cadence,” Saleh said after the game, via SNY TV. “Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today took a major step back.”

Rodgers disagreed.

“That’s one way to do it,” Rodgers said. “The other way is to hold them accountable. I mean, we haven’t had an issue. We’ve had one false start. Morgan [Moses] had one false start, I believe, until this.

“It’s been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start. And to have five today … Yeah, it seems like an outlier. I don’t know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game.”

Saleh appeared to back down from his postgame remarks.

MOM OF BRONCOS RUNNING BACK TYLER BADIE BREAKS SILENCE AFTER SON’S SCARY COLLAPSE

“We’re always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always,” he told reporters on Monday, via ESPN. “But with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that’s being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up.

“But from a cadence standpoint, that’s part of what makes us who we are, and we’re going to continue to always push the envelope on that.”

One of the hallmarks of Rodgers’ career has been his ability to draw defenders offsides and get so-called “free plays.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, New York had five pre-snap penalties on offense. The team was called for 15 penalties in total.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.