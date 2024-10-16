Jets’ Aaron Rodgers calls officiating in loss ‘a little ridiculous’

Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the officiating in the New York Jets’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, even on a play that was to his and his team’s benefit.

Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epensa was penalized for roughing the passer on what appeared to be a routine sack of Rodgers. The veteran quarterback was seen shaking his head after the play. It was one of 11 Bills penalties during the night. The Jets also committed 11 fouls.

While fans were upset with the officials, Rodgers used his platform to speak about it.

“It seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. Might as well play ‘sarcastaball’ if we’re going to call those things,” Rodgers said, making a reference to “South Park.”

“I thought the one on (Javon) Kinlaw was not roughing the passer, either.”

Rodgers was far from the only person who was upset with the number of penalties in the game. About four flags were thrown on the Jets’ final drive, when Rodgers threw an interception in the direction of Mike Williams.

Statistically, Rodgers had one of his best games in a Jets uniform.

He was 23-of-35 with 294 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had a QB rating of 99 and was sacked three times.

Unfortunately for New York, the Jets couldn’t get the win. The Bills won the game 23-20.

