Jets’ Aaron Glenn gives no-nonsense answer to Aaron Rodgers question: ‘Don’t waste your time’

Aaron Glenn, the New York Jets’ newest head coach, made crystal clear to reporters on Monday where he was in the process of figuring out whether Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2025.

Glenn was introduced as the Jets’ head coach and in his first media scrum with reporters the obvious question about Rodgers came up.

“If you are going to continue to ask me the same question, I’m gonna give you the same answer,” Glenn said. “We’re still in evaluation mode. So if anybody else is going to ask that, I’m going to give you the same answer. So don’t waste your time. We clear?”

He was then asked what he looks for in a quarterback and responded, “A winner.”

If it’s as simple as that, Rodgers would be a shoo-in to be back under center for the Jets. The one-time Super Bowl champion has won 153 games during the regular season. He battled through a tumultuous 2024 season to still throw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns.

It’s obviously not going to be the only criteria that matters for the 41-year-old who will be 42 by next season’s end.

He talked about his NFL future following the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

“We’ll have the conversations in the next few days,” he said, via SNY. “Whatever happens out of there, I don’t know if anything will be definitive coming out of those. But I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or if they’re ready to move on. Either way, I’m thankful for my two years here.”

Rodgers said he intended to meet with team owners Woody and Christopher Johnson. He added that he would not be “upset or offended” about what they decide to do.