Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, snubbed from Paris Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, the equestrian daughter of legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen, is not going to be representing the United States again in this year’s Olympics despite doing so in Tokyo in 2021.

USA Equestrian revealed its jumping team for the Paris Olympics on Saturday afternoon, and Springsteen wasn’t on it.

Instead, veteran riders Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward were in the three spots, with Karl Cook named as the team’s alternate.

Springsteen, 32, was with Kraut and Ward at the Toyko Olympics, helping them collect a silver medal to mark the fourth medal in the past five Olympics for the Americans in the event. Springsteen was riding her 12-year-old stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

She was tracking to make the team this year, being named one of 10 on the U.S. Jumping Team’s short list for the Olympics in April. U.S. Equestrian said in a press release at the time that those 10 athletes would be “chosen for continued observation.”

However, Springsteen’s status in rankings didn’t match up with where she was three years ago.

According to the International Federation of Equestrian Sports’ official website, Springsteen is ranked 127th in the world after being 14th in 2021.

Farrington (6th), Ward, (15th), Kraut (35th) and Cook (23rd) are all much higher in the rankings than Springsteen.

Springsteen expressed the desire to keep competing with hopes of reaching the Olympics during an interview in May with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Tokyo 2020 was such an incredible experience, but because of that year and all the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you know, you couldn’t have your family and your friends there,” Springsteen explained. “So I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to go to another Olympics and be able to share that with my family, who’ve been so supportive of my career for so many years.’”

Her father actually had a two-week block in his touring schedule set aside during the Olympics. And though that’s not officially the reason behind the tour break, one would think it worked perfectly for Springsteen to see his daughter if she made the team.

