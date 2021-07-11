Jessica Eye shocked fans during her fight against Jennifer Maia at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

Eye suffered a deep gash on her forehead after knocking heads with Maia in the second round, which caused blood to gush and trickle down her face in the bout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was tough for Eye to get the cut healed during the fight as it re-opened in the third round. Eye finished the fight with her face covered in blood.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

UFC fans watching the bout began to chime in on social media.

SLY STALLONE SAYS MCGREGOR SHOULD TAKE THE PAYDAY, BOX JAKE PAUL

Maia was awarded the victory over Eye via unanimous decision – 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

On Instagram, Eye thanked her team and said she felt she was robbed of a victory. She then put the camera toward the cut on her head.

“Holy s–t that was gnarly,” she said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Maia picked up her third win in her last five fights. She beat Joanne Calderwood at UFC Fight Night 173 last August and Roxanne Modafferi at UFC on ESPN 4 in July 2019. She last lost to Valentina Shevchenko in November at UFC 255.

Eye has now lost four of her last five bouts. Her last win came in December 2019 at UFC 245 when she defeated Viviane Araujo. Of her last 11 fights, 10 of them have been decided via a decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shevchenko was one of the few opponents since 2014 who have knocked Eye out.