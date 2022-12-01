Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt head coach, restrained from referees after fiery ejection

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse had to be held back by several members of his coaching staff and at least one police officer after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against VCU.

During Vandy’s 70-65 loss, Commodores’ Liam Robbins was assessed a technical foul after celebrating a dunk with the new “on his head” taunt – in support of his player, Stackhouse received a double-tech, which resulted in an automatic ejection.

Upon ejection, Stackhouse was irate with the refs and can be seen screaming “f–k you.” He was then escorted back into the locker room.

The two-time NBA All Star has been with Vanderbilt since 2019 – they went 19-187 last year but missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the third time in a row (there was no tournament in 2020).

Vanderbilt is now 3-4 after Wednesday’s loss, and Stackhouse is 42-58 in his three-plus seasons with the program.