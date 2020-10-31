Jerry Jones reveals he's already voted as focus turns to NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys and the 31 other teams in the NFL will have to navigate the trade deadline falling on the same day as Election Day in the U.S.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who may be making some moves on Tuesday, revealed in an interview with 105.3 The Fan Friday that he has already cast his vote, and vowed that he and his front office want to be attentive on Tuesday and now have to worry about the election.

“I have voted, yes. And I voted because I didn’t want to stand in line on the election and so I got that vote in for that right there,’ Jones said.

“And absolutely we will be attentive and ready, and not be worrying about looking at some kind of national return and thinking about what we’ll be doing with this football team on Election Day.”

Jones didn’t say who he was voting for. More than 9 million people in Texas already voted ahead of Election Day. The state has been won by Republicans, including President Trump, since 1980. Jimmy Carter won the state for the Democrats last in 1976.

With the team still in contention for the NFC East, Jones said he didn’t anticipate a Herschel Walker-type mega deal to occur. Walker was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 for several draft picks, which eventually yielded Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland and Darren Woodson and helped the team to three Super Bowls.

“I feel very strongly that we’ve got a core of really outstanding players in the NFL. It hadn’t been but a month or six weeks ago that it was the unanimous thought around the NFL. We got a lot of tread on the tire left on most of those key players,” Jones added.

“I love what’s inside [DeMarcus] Lawrence, I love what’s inside Jaylon Smith. Man, do I like what’s inside [La’el] Collins, Tyron Smith and [Zack] Martin. So when you take and put where were expending our dollars talent wise, or what’s inside them, and the tread they’ve got left on the tire, I love our core base.”

Dallas is 2-5 this season and is dealing with a ton of injuries.