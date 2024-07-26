Jerry Jones reaches settlement in paternity case, says ordeal was ‘sensitive to me and my family’

A nearly two-and-a-half-year legal battle involving Jerry Jones has finally come to an end as he has reached a settlement with a woman who says she is his biological daughter.

In March 2022, Alexandra Davis sued Jones in Dallas County, asking a judge to void a legal agreement she said her mother reached with Jones two years after she was born.

That agreement allegedly said Jones would support them financially as long as they did not publicly say he was Davis’ father – Jones had filed a countersuit, citing a breach of contract.

Jones agreed to drop his countersuit if the women dismissed pending lawsuits against him, including one where the Dallas Cowboys owner was ordered to take a DNA test, according to media reports.

As part of Tuesday’s agreement, the 1998 settlement will remain in effect.

“It was resolved. It was unfortunate,” Jones said, per the Star-Telegram. “It was sensitive to me and my family… It was resolved. I certainly am where I want to be.”

“I regret that it came to this, and I’m glad that it is resolved to everyone’s satisfaction,” he also said, via NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Davis dropped her 2022 case a month later and instead filed the paternity case in which earlier this year the judge ordered Jones to take a DNA test. She then filed a defamation lawsuit against Jones this past November, accusing him and two of his associates of concocting a plan to label her “an extortionist.”

She was able to refile the complaint based on statements made in a March 2022 ESPN story, ABC News reported last year. The complaint said Jones’ attorney, Donald P. Jack, and Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Jones family, falsely accused Davis of “being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to ‘shakedown’ Defendant Jones.”

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

