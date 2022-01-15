The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will renew their playoff rivalry Sunday when the teams meet in the wild-card round of the postseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he’s sure AT&T Stadium will be filled with mostly Dallas fans even though San Francisco fans are known to travel well.

“I’ll guarantee you this will be a Cowboys crowd, without question. … This is a home game, and we’ll get the benefit of the home crowd,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones touted the franchise’s plans to have a Medal of Honor recipient on hand for the game

“One of the things I do want to mention that I’m really excited about is that we have one of the youngest Medal of Honor recipients that is going to be flipping the coin for us on Sunday. That’s exciting,” Jones said.

Jim Nantz and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.

Jones called Nantz “lucky” to be getting to sit next to Romo for the game.

“Since we’re talking about the commentators, Jim Nantz is lucky. Certainly we’ve had some times it didn’t go our way with him, but in general he’s big time. That guy sitting beside him, Tony Romo, I just want to be near him. It’s exciting to know that Romo is doing that game,” Jones added.

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs was Jan. 15, 1995.

San Francisco won that game, 38-28. Steve Young had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. The defense picked off Troy Aikman three times and sacked him four times.