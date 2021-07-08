Jemele Hill calls Clay Travis an idiot

This ESPN drama is intense. It’s costing people jobs, probably getting some people paid, getting other people labeled as racists, and making a lot of people laugh.

The story goes beyond just Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols, with the likes of Jalen Rose’s daughter and Clay Travis now involved. Wait, Clay Travis?

Jemele Hill continues to inject herself into the story by claiming that ESPN likes black faces but not black voices. And because of terrible racism at the network, Hill says the “idiot” Clay Travis ruined her show before it got canceled.

“Thinking about my situation, they (ESPN) were reacting to a moment then,” Hill said on the Dan Le Batard Show. “That moment said people didn’t want to hear any political talk, any racial talk, any social justice talk, not that that was something Mike and I were doing every day on SportsCenter, we weren’t.

“They let a false narrative persist about our show that people ran away with,” Hill goes on. “They let the idiots in the room control the conversation, people like Clay Travis. They allowed those people to direct their course of action. They panicked, and suddenly, they were very intentional about the things that they were doing in our show. They wanted black faces. They didn’t necessarily want black voices.”

Here’s my takeaway: if Clay Travis can dictate decisions on shows, he’s doing a poor job of it. Really poor.

I mean, why did it take him until the end of Game of Thrones to complain about the final season? And if he really had the power to make those changes, should angry GoT fans aim more blame at him? I would. And I will.

Hey, Clay, are you really going to sit back and let NBA Countdown continue down this path?

I’m also curious about the “people like Clay Travis” part. Who else does that include? In fact, at this rate, who could be thrown into this burning fire next?

Tom Hanks? He’s always in the news.

Don Jr.? CNN told me he’s the devil.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey? If so, at least keep the mean tweets down while the man mows the lawn.

Anyway, please, don’t call Clay Travis an idiot publicly. His DMs are open for a reason.