JD Vance mocks Biden’s 28th Amendment announcement with Pete Rose Hall of Fame comparison

President Biden’s recent declaration that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is now “the law of the land” has prompted mockery in his final days in office. Biden isn’t even safe from insults from Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Vance responded to Biden’s declaration in a post on X, joking that Biden should put the late disgraced MLB icon Pete Rose in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Hey Joe if we’re doing fake s— on the way out can you declare Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame?” Vance wrote. “See you in two days!”

Rose, who died back in September, was banned from MLB for life for illegally betting on games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rose was banned in 1989 after an investigation concluded that he not only gambled on MLB games, but went so far as to wager on games involving the Cincinnati Reds when he was managing the team.

Rose signed an agreement with Commissioner Bart Giamatti declaring him permanently ineligible for baseball but allowing him to petition for reinstatement and avoid a formal declaration that he bet on baseball. Multiple appeals by Rose for reinstatement over the last few decades have failed.

As a player, Rose won three World Series titles, two with the Reds and one with the Philllies, while making 17 All-Star games and winning NL MVP in 1973. He famously still holds the record for most hits in MLB history with 4,256.

PETE ROSE ON MLB BAN FOR GAMBLING IN LAST INTERVIEW: ‘OTHER GUYS WILL KILL SOMEBODY AND BE BACK IN THE GAME

Yet, his betting scandal has made him one of the most controversial holdouts of the baseball Hall of Fame since his retirement. His absence from the Hall of Fame is one of the sport’s most fiercely debated controversies.

So Vance had no reservations about referencing Rose’s famed Hall of Fame controversy to mock the outgoing president.

Citing the American Bar Association in the statement, Biden argued that the ERA has “cleared all necessary hurdles to formally be added to the Constitution.” Biden added that he agreed with “the ABA and with leading constitutional scholars that the Equal Rights Amendment has become part of our Constitution.” However, despite Biden’s argument, the National Archives disagreed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a post on X calling the ERA the “law of the land,” implying that it is already part of the Constitution, which is not the case. Social media users were quick to point this out, with some calling the president a “dictator.”

The ERA, a proposed amendment to the constitution that would guarantee “equal rights under the law” to all Americans regardless of sex. Its latest iteration was a rapid response by New York Democrats to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision in June 2022.