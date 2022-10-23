JC Jackson, DK Metcalf both leave Seahawks-Chargers game with knee injuries

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers took a hit with knee injuries to some of their best players.

J.C. Jackson and D.K. Metcalf both suffered knee injuries in the game in southern California.

Jackson was looking to defend a pass, but landed very awkwardly and immediately grabbed his knee.

Jackson was carted off the field and into the locker room.

The 26-year-old missed the first game of the season after he underwent surgery to remove an extra bone he was born with.

Jackson signed an $82.5 million deal with the Chargers over the course of five years in the offseason. He spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Metcalf left the game after making a catch near the goal line. After getting to the sideline, he was then carted into the locker room.

Metcalf signed a three-year extension worth $72 million, with over $58 million of it guaranteed, back in July.

The severity of both injuries are unknown.