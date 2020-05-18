Jazz tried to troll Michael Jordan, Bulls with intro music before Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals

The final two episodes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” about NBA legend Michael Jordan and the ’90s Chicago Bulls, will feature their last two championships against John Stockton, Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz.

Jordan and the Bulls, who never reached a Game 7 in any of their six NBA Finals appearances, went on to win the 1998 title in Game 6 against the Jazz in Salt Lake City, despite the Jazz trying to troll the Bulls before the game even began.

The Jazz played The Alan Parson Project’s “Sirius” during player introductions, the song that the Bulls used for player introductions during their home games at the United Center in Chicago.

Utah probably felt like the act would have given the Jazz an advantage just before tip-off, but Jordan, arguably the greatest player in league history, led the Bulls with 45 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to guide Chicago to victory.

The Bulls trailed by three after Stockton drained a 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play, but Jordan scored on the ensuing possession. On Utah’s next possession, the Jazz tried to get the ball to Malone on the low block, but Jordan came from behind to steal the ball. Jordan brought the basketball up the floor and drove on Jazz guard Bryon Russell, pulled back and drained a jumper with five seconds left to play to give the Bulls the lead for good.

Stockton attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, and the Bulls won their sixth championship in eight years, putting the cap on one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports.