Jazz star Rudy Gobert dealing with coronavirus side effects 3 months after diagnosis

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus back in March — and over three months later, the Utah Jazz star says he still hasn’t fully recovered.

Gobert told L’Equipe he hasn’t recovered his sense of smell.

“The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year,” Gobert said via HoopsHype.

UTAH JAZZ STAR SAYS CAMERA CAUGHT TEENAGER PEEING ON HIS DRIVEWAY

Gobert’s ordeal marked a bad sign for other coronavirus patients waiting for their own symptoms to diminish.

NBA PLANS TO LET PLAYERS SHOW SOCIAL-JUSTICE MESSAGES ON JERSEYS

Still, Gobert said he fully intended to play for Utah when the NBA season is set to resume at the end of July in Orlando, Fla. The Jazz (41-23) have been in fourth place in the loaded Western Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league released its schedule last Friday, and the first set of games is expected to feature the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the Jazz in the opener of a doubleheader. And, just as the initial first night of this season-like-none-other did, the second game of nationally televised twinbill is set to pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.