Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies star, buys beer for fans during World Series Game 3

Philadelphia Phillies fans were in a jubilant mood on Tuesday night as they pounded the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, 7-0, and took a 2-1 lead in the matchup.

During the game at Citizens Bank Ballpark, Jayme Hoskins – the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins– had a cool gesture for fans who took in the game. She was seen buying a case of beer for the faithful. Jayme Hoskins was photographed buying a case of Yuengling for some fans at the park.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins hits a home run during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

While Jayme delivered for fans on the concourse, Rhys delivered at the plate.

He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI in the team’s shutout victory. He elevated his batting average in the postseason to .196. Though he is not exactly getting on base at an extensive clip, he has managed to hit six home runs during Philadelphia’s playoff run, including clutch dingers against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

Philadelphia Phillies First base Rhys Hoskins, #17, kisses then-fianc? Jayme Bermudez on the forehead during the Miami Marlins game versus the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 27, 2019, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
(Nicole Fridling/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia hit five home runs off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. The team tagged him for all seven runs.

Game 4 begins on Wednesday night at 8:04 p.m. ET. Aaron Nola will take the bump for the Phillies after a disastrous last couple starts (11 earned runs combined, totaling 9.0 innings), as Cristian Javier will toe the rubber for Houston to avoid a serious 3-1 deficit. Javier has allowed just run in his last six appearances, spanning 29.2 innings (0.30 ERA).

Rhys Hoskins, #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies, celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.
(Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Philadelphia is looking to win their first World Series since 2008 and their third in franchise history.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.