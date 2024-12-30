Jayden Daniels orchestrates game-winning drive in overtime to send Commanders to playoffs

A Sunday night overtime thriller unfolded in the nation’s capital, and playoff implications were riddled throughout the battle between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.

While this one came down to the wire, the Commanders were victorious with a 30-24 win over the Falcons to earn their spot in the postseason.

The Commanders improved to 11-5 on the year, giving them a playoff spot as a wild card team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Meanwhile, the Falcons head into Week 18 needing a win and a Buccaneers loss to secure the NFC South – their only chance at reaching the playoffs as other teams hold better records.

As noted, extra time was needed for this contest, but the reason behind it was a true rookie moment for Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ eighth overall pick who went up against the Commanders’ No. 2 overall pick in Jayden Daniels.

All season long, Daniels cemented himself as an Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner, making tremendous plays to put Washington in the position to reach the playoffs.

JIMMY CARTER, FORMER US PRESIDENT, REMEMBERED IN SPORTS WORLD AFTER DEATH

But Penix, in the second start of his young career, found himself down a touchdown with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter and a playoff spot on the line.

Penix capped a surgical drive on fourth-and-goal with a 13-yard strike in between multiple Commanders defenders to find tight end Kyle Pitts, which tied the game after the extra point went through the uprights.

After a three-and-out by Daniels and the Commanders’ offense, who had a chance at a game-winning drive, Penix and the Falcons had just over one minute to try to get into field goal range for Riley Patterson.

They came very close after Penix found Darnell Mooney for a 25-yard pickup that got them near midfield. However, on third-and-5 from the Atlanta 49-yard line, a pass from Penix to Mooney resulted in defensive pass interference, which allowed Patterson to at least try a 56-yarder for the win.

The ensuing kick was on line, but it didn’t have enough leg as it landed in the back of the end zone to force overtime.

But as Penix had his rookie moment, Daniels added yet another game-winning drive to his resume after winning the coin flip and keeping the ball from Atlanta.

Just as Daniels did against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, he drove downfield in 12 plays using his arms and legs, killing 7:18 of overtime clock to eventually find himself third-and-goal from the Atlanta two-yard line.

Daniels dropped back to pass and lasered the ball to Zach Ertz, his trusty tight end, whose second touchdown of the night was the game-winner.

Daniels finished the game with 227 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for a game-high 127 yards on 16 carries.

Olamide Zaccheaus was the first touchdown scorer for Washington, and he led the team with 85 yards on eight receptions. Ertz finished with 72 yards on six catches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the Falcons, Penix ended the night 19-for-35 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Drake London was the game’s top receiver with 106 yards on seven catches.

Bijan Robinson also had 90 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.