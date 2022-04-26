Jay Wright admits NBA could be in his future

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now that he’s graduated from the college game, Jay Wright could be headed to the pros.

Less than a week after retiring from Villanova because of what he deemed as no longer having “the edge,” Wright admitted that should the NBA come calling, he’d listen. Eventually.

“Honestly, down the road, I’d be lying — I don’t know what I’m going to feel like,” Wright said of the possibility to eventually coach in the NBA, via an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max.

Wright previously spent 21 seasons at Nova, winning two national championships. He’s spurned NBA offers before and upon his retirement, recently accepted an advisory-type role with Villanova.

When pressed by the hosts to expand on any potential NBA interest, Wright was non-committal and insisted nothing was imminent. “Not right now. That was something I always thought about,” Wright told ESPN. “My experience with the Olympics kind of scratched that itch. … I kind of feel like I did it a little bit. And I loved coaching those guys.”

As he eluded to, Wright’s not without NBA experience. In 2020, he was an assistant to Greg Popovich on the United States Olympic team that won gold. Amongst those assisted by Wright were superstars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

Before Wright can consider once again coaching KD, Dame or any number of their peers, he reiterated that he needs some time away – and that he already has another job. “Right now I definitely need a break,” Wright told Keyshawn, JWill & Max. “Right now I’m looking forward to this (special assistant) position at Villanova.”

