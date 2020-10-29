Jay Cutler appears to support Trump's reelection bid

Jay Cutler, a former Pro Bowl quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins, appeared to endorse President Trump in his reelection campaign.

Cutler, on his Instagram Stories, reposted golf legend Jack Nicklaus’ endorsement of the president and wrote: “Sign Me Up.”

Separately, he re-posted President Trump’s post on Nicklaus’ endorsement and captioned that photo: “Never a doubt.”

Nicklaus announced Wednesday night he was endorsing Trump for president. The 80-year-old pointed out what some see as the president’s shortcomings and how he can be perceived at times, but he said he’s learned to “look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.”

Nicklaus wrote that he wants more families to achieve that dream and fears the U.S. could turn into a socialist country where the government runs your life.

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism,” he said. He continued, “His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear.”

Cutler has yet to write a longer and more definitive reason as to why he’s endorsing Trump. He previously expressed his support for Trump in 2016 when the business mogul was running against Hillary Clinton.

“I’m happy with the [election] results,” Cutler said in 2016, according to ESPN. “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it. I know it’s a sensitive issue. I like where it’s going.”