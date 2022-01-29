Jaxson Dart transfers from USC to Ole Miss

Former USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart announced that he’ll be packing his bags for Oxford after officially transferring to Lane Kiffin’s Rebels.

According to ESPN’s sources, Dart will be transferring from USC to Ole Miss –despite SC’s open slot at starting quarterback after former starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh.

Slovis and Dart shared the field during the regular season amid injuries.

Dart’s season was hindered by a torn meniscus. Still, he amassed 1,353 passing yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in three starts for the Trojans. Dart also completed 61.9 percent of his passes.

ESPN additionally reported that Trojans tight end Michael Trigg will join Dart — also committing to Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kiffin and the Rebels are slowly engineering a worthy recruiting class to fill in for the lost starters. Dart will add needed competition for the lead role against Rebels backup Luke Altmyer.

Ole Miss’ offense added a boost to their backfield on Thursday after landing five-star running back Zach Evans out of TCU. Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdownsin six contests with the Horned Frogs last season.

Dart’s departure from USC leaves first-year Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley with sophomore backup Miller Moss as the only QB on the depth chart — pending a bid on former Sooners starter, Caleb Williams.