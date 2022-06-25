Jason Kokrak disqualified from Travelers Championship after failing to finish round

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak has been rumored as one of the players set to join LIV Golf and after his unusual departure from the Travelers Championship on Friday, that rumor seems more like a possibility now.

Kokrak was disqualified from the Travelers Championship on Friday after failing to finish his final hole and submit a scorecard, according to the PGA Tour.

He finished Round 1 tied for 15th at 3 under, hitting 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation but his second day seemed over long before the final hole.

Kokrak reached the 18th hole four over following his second double bogey of the day. On his second shot with just 43-yards to hole, he knocked the ball “87 yards into the unknown” and simply picked up and left, according to GolfDigest.

Social media users speculated that this was Kokrak’s way of saying bye to the PGA Tour and hello to the rival Saudi-backed league but according to Action Network’s Jason Sobel, Kokrak’s actions were more of a courtesy to his fellow golfers.

“Texted with Will McGirt, who was playing with Kokrak. They didn’t realize the ball went OB,” Sobel said in a tweet. “By the time he could figure out where to drop, the group behind was waiting. He didn’t want to hold them up and was going to MC anyway. But it wasn’t some walk-off from PGA Tour life.”

There’s no official word on if Kokrak will join LIV Golf. Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer were the latest PGA Tour members to join.