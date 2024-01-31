Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic in the ‘atmosphere’ of Michael Jordan, better than Dirk Nowitzki

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been on an absolute heater over the past three games, and his head coach has taken notice.

Coming off Doncic’s 45-point, 15-assist performance against the Orlando Magic Monday night, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd put Doncic in rarified air while speaking on 97.1 The Freak’s “The Downbeat” radio show in Dallas.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it for as long as I’m here. You can’t take this man for granted,” Kidd said on Tuesday. “He’s better than Dirk [Nowitzki]. He’s in the atmosphere of MJ [Michael Jordan], the best to ever do it. LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant].

“So, just to appreciate what this young man is doing at the age of 24 is something that Dallas has never seen. And I’ve said this internally. He’s better than Dirk. He’s done things that Dirk could never do. And now is the opportunity of getting the right people around him to ultimately win a championship.”

In the past three games, played over four days, Doncic averaged 48.6 points, 13 assists and 9.6 rebounds, highlighted by a 73-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night.

The 73 points tied Doncic for the fourth-highest single-game point total in NBA history with Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and David Thompson.

Chamberlain owns two of the top three highest-scoring games with 100 points and 78 points, and Bryant is in second place with 81 points in a single game.

“He plays the game the right way,” Kidd said of Doncic. “He gets double-teamed the most in the league, and he relies on his teammates, he trusts his teammates. So, again, to be able to coach one of the best players in the world is an honor.”

While Doncic has been spectacular individually in his first six seasons, averaging 28.3 points, 8.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds since entering the league in 2018, the Mavericks have failed to reach the NBA Finals during his time in the league.

Dallas reached the Western Conference finals during the 2021-22 season but was bounced by the Golden State Warriors in five games. Last season, Dallas failed to make the playoffs, finishing 11th in the West.

“MJ is the same way. MJ didn’t make it until his 30s. This young man is 24 and is breaking all the records that’s been in front of him,” Kidd said when asked about Doncic not making the finals.

“And he’s a winner. His ultimate goal is to win a championship. And he will get there. Not just win one, but he will win multiple when it’s all said and done.”

The Mavericks are 26-21 on the season.