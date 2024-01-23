Jason Kelce’s daughter humbles Eagles star after shirtless celebration goes viral

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Jason Kelce stole the show on Sunday night as his shirtless celebration of a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown was the talk of the NFL world during the playoff game.

Kelce ripped off his shirt and screamed outside the window of his suite at the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium. Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Donna Kelce, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Jason’s wife Kylie were all behind him cheering him on as he yelled and chugged some beers in the process.

While he appeared to be riding high, the Philadelphia Eagles center was brought back down to Earth by one of his daughters. Kelce revealed a text message from his mother.

“Ellie said ‘Dad’s boobs are showing’!” the text read.

Indeed, the future Hall of Famer’s chest was fully on display for all of Orchard Park, New York, and those watching at home to see. It was clear he was having a great time supporting his brother, Travis, as the Chiefs won the game 27-24. Kansas City will play in its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Jason Kelce was also among many Bills fans outside the tailgate of Joe Cahn, who is the self-proclaimed official commissioner of tailgating and one who believes he puts together one of the best tailgating experiences in the entire NFL.

One of Cahn’s calling cards is to take a shot out of a hole in a bowling ball and slamming it down after you take it. He decided to participate with tons of Bills fans chanting his name and cheering him on. He successfully drank out of the bowling ball and acknowledged the fans the whole time.

While his mind has now altered to supporting Travis following the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Jason also discussed the prospect of a potential retirement this offseason.

It was initially reported that Jason would be hanging up his cleats, though he said on his “New Heights” podcast that it wasn’t a decision he was going to make immediately after a crushing loss in the playoffs.

Whatever he does next, Kelce will be remembered as one of the best offensive linemen to don an Eagles jersey.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

