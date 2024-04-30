Jason Kelce joining ESPN for ‘Monday Night Countdown’ pregame show: reports

Jason Kelce’s infectious personality won’t be staying away from football despite retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

Kelce is heading into the world of broadcasting, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he signed with ESPN to join “Monday Night Countdown” — the pre-game show before “Monday Night Football” on the sports network.

The Athletic was first to report Kelce joining ESPN.

The question of what Kelce does next is answered, as broadcasting was always an option for one of the most recognizable names in the sport. The Hollywood Reporter heard multiple TV partners with the NFL were trying to pursue his talents for next season.

Broadcasting is something that intrigued Kelce before retirement, as he entered the league’s broadcast boot camp last year. The NFL created the boot camp to help those current and former players wishing for a career change have the chance to learn what goes into a football broadcast.

Kelce will be joining fellow NFL players Larry Fitzgerald and Robert Griffin III on “Monday Night Countdown,” as well as ESPN veteran Scott Van Pelt.

During the broadcast itself, ESPN already has a dynamic duo on two different broadcasts — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling “Monday Night Football,” while Peyton and Eli Manning for their “ManningCast” as an alternative telecast.

While there may be some adjustment period for Kelce, he certainly isn’t shy of the camera and headset, especially in recent years.

He’s made appearances on multiple TV broadcasts during his time as a player, including this past year’s bye week when he did a feature with Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

Kelce is also a co-host of the “New Heights” podcast with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, which has taken the sports podcast world by storm.

Kelce may not be strapping on pads anymore, but he will be joining a new team that will be featured at NFL stadiums across the country next season.

