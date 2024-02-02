Jason Kelce enjoying newfound popularity, Eagles teammates say

Travis and Jason Kelce were superstars before they faced each other in last year’s Super Bowl.

But it was the first time brothers played against each other in the big game, putting the spotlight on them and their family.

When Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs won, the star tight end was chosen to host “Saturday Night Live,” officially cementing him as an A-list celebrity.

Plus, a documentary about Jason’s life was being filmed and was released late last year.

But the Kelce family’s stardom has reached new heights after Travis began dating Taylor Swift. Travis has gone from A-list to A-plus-plus, while Jason may be the only center in football history to be a household name.

Jason seemed to embrace his newfound popularity when he was watching his brother take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. Jason, a future Hall of Famer for the Philadelphia Eagles, was shirtless in the Kelce family suite maniacally celebrating. It was also his first time meeting the pop star.

Two of Jason’s teammates, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, say he’s enjoying all the hype his family is getting.

“I’m sure he’s enjoying it. I think it’s a fun time, and he’s living it,” Brown told Fox News Digital. “He has every right do it, and I’m happy for their family.

“I think he’s handling it well. If you’ve met Kelce, he’s a fun guy. I think he’s enjoying it,” added Smith.

Jason reportedly told his teammates following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round he had played his final game, but he has yet to publicly announce his retirement.

He’s been named a Pro Bowler seven times and a first-team All-Pro six times.

