Jason Kelce calls Travis Kelce’s four touchdowns ‘most selfish stat I’ve ever seen’

Travis Kelce’s four-touchdown performance Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders sparked astonished and amazed reactions all over social media.

His brother, Jason Kelce, thought it was pretty selfish of him to score every touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 30-29 win.

Of course, it’s just brotherly banter from Jason Kelce, but he explained his reasoning.

“You saw it all night,” Jason Kelce said on their podcast, “New Heights.” “They were butching you with the D-end, putting you in double coverage. But that doesn’t negate from the fact that – you can’t only have 25 yards receiving and four touchdowns. If that isn’t the most selfish stat I’ve ever seen in my life. Let me do zero work and just show up and get all the glory.”

Jason Kelce has a point, as you’d normally see four touchdowns and think the receiver has tons of yards on the day. But Patrick Mahomes was throwing elsewhere to get into the red zone, and then their famous connection was found when they needed to get into the end zone.

Instead, Kelce finished with seven catches for 25 yards. But that didn’t take away from the fact that he was tired running routes getting down into the red zone.

“I didn’t dance one f—ing time because I was dogs–t tired,” Travis Kelce retorted. “They were all 10, 11, 12 play drives.”

Kelce set a new Chiefs tight end record with his touchdown catches.

“During the game, I was like, ‘Man, I really do have three touchdowns right now going into the drive for the fourth touchdown. I mean, the four touchdowns were cool and all, but it’s how we got to the red zone that I got really excited,” he said.

Jason Kelce, who is in his 12th season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, also had a bone to pick about his younger brother dedicating his touchdowns to someone.

“Why do you think you can buy mom’s love with touchdowns?” he said jokingly.

“Mom, I can’t give you kids quite yet, but I can give you touchdowns,” his brother replied.

Travis Kelce has scored in all but one game for the 4-1 Chiefs this season, while catching 33 passes for 347 yards.