Jason Kelce believes he could turn LeBron James into the ‘greatest redzone threat in the NFL’

The debate over whether NFL and NBA players could immediately play and succeed in their opposite sports raged during the week, and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce weighed in on Saturday.

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark first pushed back on NBA guard Austin Rivers’ notion that 30 basketball professionals could play in the NFL. Clark pointed to Draymond Green trying to play in the green and white Michigan State spring football game in 2011 and not handling it well.

However, Kelce responded to Clark’s post saying there was one person he would be able to turn into a “redzone threat.”

“I love this argument and passion from Ryan, and as a football player my mind is screaming hell yea!!!” Kelce wrote on X. “But, if I was an NFL GM, and it was an option, I’d sign Lebron today and within one offseason he’d be the greatest redzone threat in the NFL.”

The debate started when Rivers said last week he could take 30 NBA players and work them seamlessly into the NFL.

“You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA,” Rivers said.

The former Duke standout replied to pushback from J.J. Watt, saying he only believed some could play in the NFL.

“@JJWatt played 11 years [in the NBA] broski. Might play next year in fact…that would make it 12,” Rivers posted “..like someone I know. Respect your [sic] a football legend holding it down for the bros. My comments weren’t meant to be disrespectful. Only a point to how athletically gifted SOME NBA players are…

“U don’t think Ant man [Anthony Edwards] could make that transition to the NFL? Wide receiver? Prime Lebron? Zion [Williamson]? Prime d rose [Derrick Rose] or [Russell] Westbrook? Aaron Gordon at tight end? Now give me yours for the NFL to the NBA…I’ll wait. Notice I never said myself btw. So easy on the shade towards me.”

In James’ case, he played football in high school before turning his attention solely to basketball. He was first team all-state in Ohio and was recruited by Notre Dame.

