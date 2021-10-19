Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions’ starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions.

In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.)

Now, it’s hard to even know if Goff is truly the Lions’ Quarterback of the Future. He may not even be the Quarterback of the Now.

Instead, Goff may be in danger of being benched. It’s true, as no less than coach Dan Campbell called out Goff.

“I feel like he needs to step up more than he has,” Campbell told reporters. “And, I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else. I think he is gonna need to put a little weight on his shoulders here, and it’s time to step up and make some throws and do some things.”

Goff agrees. And he should. The man has already committed eight turnovers. That’s basically the opposite of what a QB is expected to do.

Now, Campbell has promised that he’s “going to shake things up here a little bit.”

Could that involve moving Goff out of the starting lineup? Perhaps. Things couldn’t get any worse for the Lions. They’re already at the very bottom of the NFL.

Goff isn’t entirely to blame for that, but he sure isn’t helping matters.