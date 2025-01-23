Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki says he wants to try an ‘American hamburger’ after signing with the Dodgers

Now that Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki has officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is ready to enjoy some American food.

“I haven’t tried any American hamburgers, so I’m really looking forward to eating the best,” Sasaki said through an interpreter during an interview with SportsNetLA.

Sasaki, 23, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent, meaning that he is under team control for six seasons. Sasaki was also given a $6.5 million signing bonus.

With the signing bonus, Sasaki can try as many hamburgers as he wants.

Sasaki dominated Nippon Professional Baseball, recording a 2.10 ERA across four seasons with a whopping 505 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings.

Sasaki was highly coveted across Major League Baseball once his bidding period opened up, but chose the reigning World Series champions as his next team.

It is the second straight season that the Dodgers have signed a free agent pitcher from Japan, as they handed Yoshinobu Yamamoto the largest guaranteed contract for a pitcher in MLB history last offseason.

Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal and delivered in year one with a 7-2 record and 3.00 ERA over 18 regular season starts and 90 innings pitched.

If Sasaki had waited two years until he turned 25, he could have hit the free agent market and signed an exorbitant deal like Yamamoto, but Sasaki wanted to play in the big leagues sooner.

Sasaki said he plans on not just relying on Yamamoto, but fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani as well this season.

“There’s just a lot of things I’m not going to know, so I’m going to rely on our coaches and players in terms of just getting to know the team. But also, we have Japanese players on the team, so I’m going to lean on them as well,” Sasaki said.

If Sasaki pans out the way the Dodgers hope he does, they are going to have one of the best rotations in baseball.

Ohtani will return to the mound after not pitching last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers signed two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell this offseason.

Tyler Glasnow will be back after his 2024 season ended prematurely due to an elbow injury. Add Yamamoto and Sasaki into the mix, and it gives the Dodgers five starters with ace potential in their rotation, a rarity in baseball.

The Dodgers’ journey to trying to become repeat World Series champions begins when they take on the Chicago Cubs in Japan for a two-game series, on March 18 and 19.

