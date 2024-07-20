Japanese gymnastics star Shoko Miyata’s Olympic dreams crushed over smoking violation

Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata’s Olympic dreams came to a stunning end Thursday when she was sent home from training camp in Monaco for allegedly violating the team’s smoking ban.

Miyata, the captain of Japan’s gymnastics team, was thrown off the team following an investigation, according to the BBC.

Smoking is a violation of the Japan Gymnastics Association’s rules.

“With her confirmation and after discussions on all sides, it has been decided that she will withdraw from the Olympics,” Kenji Nishimura, the federation’s secretary general told reporters in Tokyo.

Mutsumi Harada was emotional as he apologized for the incident and explained the pressure Miyata had been facing in recent weeks as she trained to make the Olympic team.

“She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure,” Harada said, via Reuters. “I would implore people to understand that.”

The Japan Gymnastics Association said there was no replacement for Miyata, who is believed to be the first Japanese Olympic athlete to withdraw from the Games without being hurt or sick, according to Kyodo News.

Japan was looking to stun the sport and earn a medal for the first time since 1964.

Miyata was the favorite to do it. She won a silver medal in the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool and earned two silvers and a bronze at the 2022 Asian Championships in Doha.

