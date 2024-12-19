James Madison football star empties the quiver in celebration during bowl game win

James Madison Dukes defensive lineman Eric O’Neill picked up a key sack in a win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Wednesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

O’Neill then celebrated the sack by emptying the quiver on Hilltoppers quarterback Caden Veltkamp. It was not the only time he performed the celebration either, and college football fans on social media noticed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

O’Neill had three tackles, including one sack, as James Madison won the game 27-17.

“It’s surreal. It’s probably the best moment of my life,” he told ESPN after the win. “We got a bunch of (Football Bowl Championship) guys nobody wanted out of high school. Now, finished the season 9-4, winning bowl games at JMU. You can’t even dream of this.”

He was asked about the celebrations after the game as well.

“It was just working hard, getting there and the celebration, I’m a big UFC fan so it was one of those,” he said, via The Breeze. “I don’t blame them if they … if I’m an offensive lineman and someone did that to my quarterback, I’d probably want to push them.”

It was the Dukes’ first bowl win as a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They moved up from the FCS prior to the 2022 season. Curt Cignetti, who is now the coach at Indiana, was James Madison’s head coach for their first two years at the highest level of college football.

TRAVIS, JASON KELCE CRITICAL OF OHIO LAWMAKER’S BILL OUTLAWING FLAG PLANTING ON BUCKEYES’ FIELD: ‘FEELS SOFT’

Bob Chesney took over after Cignetti left the team for the Hoosiers and guided the team to the bowl win.

O’Neill, a redshirt-junior from New York, transferred from Long Island University before the start of the 2024 season. He played in his first bowl game with a bunch of other teammates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wrapped up his first season at James Madison as a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference defensive lineman. He had 13 tackles and 52 total tackles. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.