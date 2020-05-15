James Harrison says Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handed him an envelope after violent hit in 2010

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison said head coach Mike Tomlin handed him an envelope after one of the most violent hits of his NFL career.

Back in 2010 against the Cleveland Browns, Harrison led with his helmet and laid out Mohamed Massaquoi, which resulted in a $75,000 fine, and the defenseless wide receiver had to leave the game early with a concussion.

“Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball,” Harrison told Barstool Sports’ “Going Deep” podcast. “If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him.

“And, I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that,” Harrison added. “I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on Harrison’s claim.

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened,” Rooney said per ProFootballTalk. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”