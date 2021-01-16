James Harden makes NBA history in Nets debut

James Harden helped the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Orlando Magic in his debut with the team and made history when he recorded a triple-double.

Harden finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists as Brooklyn beat Orlando, 122-115. Harden became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his debut with a new team.

In 40 minutes, Harden was 8-for-18 from the field and 3-for-10 from 3-point range. He was 13-for-15 from the free-throw line with nine turnovers. He had four steals.

Brooklyn picked up its seventh win over the season, improving to 7-6. Orlando fell to 6-6.

Harden’s performance was buoyed by Kevin Durant’s 42 points. Durant added four rebounds and five assists. He was 16-for-26 from the field in 40 minutes. Joe Harris added 17 points and Jeff Green had 10.

It was Harden’s first game in a Nets uniform and he didn’t appear to miss a beat.

The former Houston Rockets guard came into the game against the Magic already averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game through eight games. He led the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons and was the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic led the team with 34 points. Terence Ross had 24 points off the bench.