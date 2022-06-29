James Harden, Bradley Beal decline player options ahead of NBA free agency: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Harden and Bradley Beal reportedly declined their player options ahead of NBA free agency opening up as they hope for better deals with their respective teams.

Harden split time between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season. He played 44 games for the Nets and averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and eight rebounds.

He was traded to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond at the trade deadline. He helped Philadelphia get to the playoffs. He averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 21 games.

According to the Associated Press, Harden has no intention of leaving the 76ers. He reportedly hopes by not exercising his $47.4 million player option it will allow the 76ers to have some flexibility to have more players in the offseason.

Beal declined his $36.4 million player option with the Washington Wizards, his agent told ESPN. He could end up staying in Washington on a five-year max contract offer or sign a four-year max contract offer somewhere else.

The Wizards made the former Florida standout the No. 3 pick of the 2012 draft and has played for them for his entire career.

He’s averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 645 career games.

NBA free agency begins Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.