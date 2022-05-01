Jameis Winston throws pick-six to Tyreek Hill in Fan Controlled Football

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

I’m not sure if Jameis Winston got the memo, but last I checked, I believe he’s supposed to begin throwing footballs to the wrong team when the leaves begin to fall.

Maybe he got into the mood after watching the NFL Draft, though, and decided springtime was just as good a time as any. Fan Controlled Football (FCF), which in the past two weekends alone has featured 48-year-old Terrell Owens catching a touchdown pass and Johnny Manziel throwing a touchdown pass to Owens, made sure to keep the quality content coming in on Saturday.

Just about five yards out from the end zone, Winston had all day to throw with no pass rush, and well, he did what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing. Winston tried to force one into the hands of his receiver, but to no avail.

A certain cheetah named Tyreek Hill just so happened to be standing in the way, showing that he might be a budding two-way superstar.

In true cheetah fashion, Hill made sure to throw up his patented deuces on his way to the end zone for the score.

And with that, we have the first Winston interception of the calendar year. To his credit, Winston did cut down considerably on his turnovers last season, throwing just three interceptions in seven games before tearing his ACL.

It was still a great day for Winston despite the interception, as earlier on Saturday, he graduated from Florida State University seven years after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

