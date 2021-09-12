Jameis Winston delivers 5 TDs for Saints in rout of Packers

The post-Drew Brees era is off to a good start for the New Orleans Saints.

Jameis Winston, in his first start at quarterback since the 2019 season, threw five touchdown passes in a monstrous win over the Green Bay Packers, 38-3.

Winston was 14-for-20 with 148 yards and a handful of touchdowns. According to the FOX broadcast, Winston had the fewest yards thrown for any quarterback with five or more touchdown passes since 1948. He did that all in a huge victory to start the 2021 season.

Juwan Johnson had two of the five touchdowns. He finished with three catches for 21 yards. Deonte Harris had a score and finished two catches for 72 yards. Chris Hogan had a 10-yard touchdown catch, his only one of the day and Alvin Kamara had three catches for 8 yards with a score and finished with 83 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Winston was named the starting quarterback after beating out Taysom Hill for the job. He hadn’t played in the starting role since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

It was a disappointing start for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers didn’t look like himself. He was 15-for-28 with 133 passing yards. He didn’t throw any touchdown passes and had two interceptions. It was the first time he was held without a touchdown pass in a regular-season game since Week 5 of the 2020 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Davante Adams had five catches for 56 yards. Ten different Packers players had catches in the game.

Green Bay only got 43 yards on the ground. A.J. Dillon had the most yards, finishing with 19 rushing yards on four carries.

The game was played in Jacksonville, Fla., as New Orleans works to recover from Hurricane Ida.