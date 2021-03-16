Jameis Winston back with the Saints with starting quarterback job on the line: report

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback competition is fully open for business.

A day after Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL, Jameis Winston reportedly re-signed with the Saints and will likely be competing against Taysom Hill for the starting job.

Winston and the Saints agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, ESPN reported.

He was a backup for Brees during the season but was only 7-for-11 in four games. Hill got a majority of the play at quarterback between the two while Brees was sidelined with an injury. He was also used in different packages throughout the season.

Hill was 88-for-121 with 928 yards, four touchdown passes and a 72.7 completion percentage in passing situations.

Winston was primarily the starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career. The former No. 1 overall pick led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019. He also had 33 touchdown passes and became the first quarterback to record at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a single season.

He was released by the Buccaneers after the 2019 season and was ultimately replaced by Tom Brady.

Winston signed with the Saints to serve as a backup for Brees but was primarily his understudy as the Saints got used to seeing what Hill could do.

Now with Brees gone, it appears that a quarterback competition will take place once camp opens up in the summer.