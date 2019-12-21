Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette react to Jaguars firing Tom Coughlin

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey were among those who reacted to the firing of executive Tom Coughlin on Wednesday.

The Jaguars fired Coughlin a day after an arbitrator ruled that fines against several team members were excessive. Coughlin notably had a dispute with Ramsey during the 2019 season, which led to his trade to the Rams. Fournette was fined $99,000 last season for sitting on the bench in Week 17 while inactive.

Fournette used a gif to describe his reaction to Coughlin’s dismissal.

Ramsey responded with two emojis.

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye said that Coughlin’s fines were pointless. He told the Florida Times-Union he was docked $10,000 for skipping a mandatory yoga session.

“I know what work bests for me as a player, and they didn’t want to hear that,” he told the paper. “I remember one time I had an injury, and I got a little work done here, but I wanted to do all my work in my [hometown], and they were kind of getting on me.

“You never really know what you’re going to get fined for until it happens. You’ve got to find a way to appeal it and hope it won’t happen again. I’m just finding out about who got fined all that money. I hate that it happened. People laugh because it doesn’t happen anywhere else. They just laugh at us when it happens.”