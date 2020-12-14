Jalen Hurts to start for Eagles over Carson Wentz against Cardinals in Week 15

Jalen Hurts will be back in as the starter for Philadelphia next week after helping the Eagles break their four-game losing streak with a major victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Hurts will make his second start for the Eagles when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, coach Doug Pederson said Monday.

BILLS USED JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER’S LOGO DANCE AS MOTIVATION TO WIN OVER STEELERS

“Yeah, after going through the film and really looking back even into last week and the preparation and everything, I’m going to continue with Jalen this week as the starter,” he said.

The announcement comes as no surprise as the Eagles struggled for most of the season with veteran Carson Wentz in as signal caller.

Hurts was 17 of 30 for 167 yards and one touchdown in his first career start. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 100 yards or more and throw a touchdown pass in his first NFL start.

Pederson initially declined to say who he would name as the starter early Monday morning during an interview with WIP radio.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m going to take a look at [the Saints film]. I’m going to look at a lot of different things before I make that determination this week,” Pederson said on the radio interview. “Going back and watching it this morning, there were some really, really good plays. (Hurts) played well.”

He continued: “He managed the team. He did everything we asked him to do. He played smart, he played physical with the run.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the decision to move forward with Hurts, reports indicate that the Eagles still believe in Wentz as a starter and are hoping to give him time to reboot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.