Jalen Hurts’ dad unconcerned about son handling Super Bowl hype: ‘God knew who to give what to’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be feeling some added pressure going into his first Super Bowl appearance facing off against a legend-in-the-making in Patrick Mahomes and trying to give fans back east something to cheer about Sunday.

Averion Hurts, Jalen’s father and former high school football coach, isn’t worried about his son’s mindset and abilities all that much. He’s seen firsthand just how great he could be with a big obstacle in front of him.

“He understands where he’s at and he understands how to handle himself and that’s one of the impressive things about him,” Averion Hurts told FOX 29 Philadelphia in the days leading up to the game. “What I’ll say honestly is God knew who to give what to. He can handle that.”

Hurts is just as banged up as Mahomes. The quarterback has been dealing with a sprained shoulder since the last month of the season and it caused him to miss some time and hand the reins over to Gardner Minshew briefly.

Hurts and the Eagles got a first-round bye after securing the best record in the NFC and he didn’t appear to show too much rust in the two playoff games.

Averion Hurts told the station that watching his son battle through the toughest parts of the journey was hard.

“The hardest part, as a parent, was watching him go through the tough times and helping him through the tough times,” he told the station. “But, you know, I always told him it was something that God had in his path for him to go through. He wasn’t stuck in it.”

Hurts gets a real shot at a Super Bowl ring on Sunday. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.