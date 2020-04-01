Jalen Hurts: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jalen Hurts is a college quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Alabama where he led his team to two national championship games. He would go on to play his final year at Oklahoma after being replaced as starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa.

Here are five other things to know about Hurts.

1) HOW HE STACKS UP

Hurts is listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 31 3/4-inch arms and 9 3/4-inch hands. He recorded a 4.59 40-yard dash time and a 35-inch vertical jump.

2) TOP RECRUIT

Hurts, 21, was born in Houston where he would go on to play for his dad at Channelview High School. As a senior, he was rated the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

3). BREAKOUT YEAR

Hurts led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship game his freshman year after 12 starts where he totaled 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Even though Alabama would go on to lose to the Clemson Tigers, Hurts still earned Freshman All-American, first-team All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the Year, and Maxwell Award finalist honors.

4). BOOMER SOONER

Hurts totaled 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns in his lone season at Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was also named runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Hurts is expected to be drafted in the third round. With many of the teams in need of a quarterback expected to make moves in the first and second round, the collegiate standout could end up with the New England Patriots or the Pittsburgh Steelers.