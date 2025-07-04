Jake Paul trolls opponent arrested by ICE with American flag emoji on social media

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul took a second win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this week.

Paul earned an official WBA cruiserweight ranking after defeating the boxing legend’s son over the weekend in a unanimous decision – on Wednesday. Just four days after the bout, Chavez Jr. was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Paul, as usual, talked plenty of trash ahead of the fight, and after the news of the arrest circulated, Paul dropped the mic one final time on Chavez Jr.

After the news went around, Paul took to X to post an American flag emoji.

Paul’s business partner, Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, said in an interview with Fox News Digital shortly after Chavez Jr.’s arrest that the team knew “zero” about Chavez Jr.’s situation prior to his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest on Thursday, noting Chavez Jr. was being processed for “expedited removal from the United States.”

Chavez Jr. was arrested in Los Angeles in January 2024 and later convicted of possession of an assault weapon, and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle, according to the statement. He had a prior U.S. criminal conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2012.

He also has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his alleged involvement with the Sinaloa Cartel — trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, according to DHS officials.

While Chavez Jr. entered the U.S. legally in August 2023 on a B2 tourist visa, it expired in February 2024.

In April 2024, he filed an application for Lawful Permanent Resident status.

However, his application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen who is connected to the Sinaloa cartel through a prior relationship withthe now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, according to the statement.

In December 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made a referral to ICE that Chavez Jr. was considered “an egregious public safety threat.”

DHS said Chavez Jr. reentered the country in January through the San Ysidro port of entry. However, after “multiple fraudulent statements on his application to become a Lawful Permanent Resident,” he was deemed to be in the country illegally and removable on June 27.

Chavez is a former WBC middleweight champion and the son of the boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez, who held five different world titles in four different weight classes.

Paul’s win on Saturday resulted in him being ranked for the first time, coming in at No. 14 in the WBA cruiserweight rankings, now making him eligible for a title bout.

Scott Thompson and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

