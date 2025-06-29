Jake Paul tells booing crowd ‘shut the f–k up’ after beating Julio César Chávez

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul told a booing crowd to “shut the f–k up” after defeating former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

“All the boos are words, and actions speak louder than words, so y’all can shut the f— up!” Paul said in the postmatch interview while making taunting gestures to the crowd. “I’m hip, I’m really hip, I just beat your boy’s a–, easy work, year five, wait till I get going even more motherf—ers!”

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) appeared to be taking the biggest risk of his unique boxing career by facing his most accomplished opponent in 39-year-old Chávez (54-7-2), and in front of an ardently pro-Chávez crowd in Southern California.

At least it seemed like a risk until Chávez stepped into the ring at Honda Center and looked lifeless, barely throwing a punch until late in the fourth round of their cruiserweight bout.

Even with his famous father shouting furiously at ringside, Chávez fought tentatively and tepidly against Paul, who patiently controlled the ring and landed just enough to win rounds.

Chávez first mounted a discernible attack in the sixth, and he delivered several exciting shots in the ninth, finally exhibiting the skills of a long boxing career.

But he couldn’t seriously damage the YouTuber-turned-pugilist, who jumped on the ropes in celebration after absorbing several flurries in the 10th and final round.

The judges scored it 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Paul. The Associated Press also favored Paul 97-93.

“I thought I lost the first five rounds, so I tried to win the last rounds,” Chávez said. “He’s strong, a good boxer (for) the first three, four rounds. After that, I felt he was tired. I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

Chávez, who has fought just once since 2021, is best known for failing to maximize the potential in his father’s genetics. He is still the most credible boxer by far to share the ring with Paul, who is now 5 1/2 years and 13 fights into his lucrative fighting career.

