Jake Paul says he’s banned from UFC, Dana White’s son used ‘racial slurs against’ him

Jake Paul has a big boxing match against Anderson Silva on Saturday night.

Silva, one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time, is entering Paul’s boxing world, but it may be a while until we see the opposite.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v. Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on September 13, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.
(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old claims that he is “banned from UFC events.”

“Dana [White] banned me after [the fans] were shouting, ‘F— Jake Paul’ in a stadium, and I tried to go to a different fight, and all of our tickets were declined, banned,” he said on his podcast.

Jake Paul boxing
(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ANDERSON SILVA CLEARED TO FIGHT JAKE PAUL, COMMISSION SAYS

Paul also said that White’s son said he “f—ing hate[s]” him and “used racial slurs against” him.

Paul and White have a recent history of beef. The social media icon has been critical of what White pays his fighters, while White doesn’t take Paul very seriously as a fighter.

Jake Paul

Paul and Silva’s match takes place on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.