Jake Paul says he has to ‘end’ Mike Tyson as summer fight is sanctioned

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been building up their fight with a war of words and ferocious training videos aimed at one another in recent weeks.

With the fight recently being sanctioned, Paul suggested he has something bigger to accomplish when he steps into the ring on July 20.

“I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honor to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him,” Paul told USA Today at Formula One’s Grand Prix of Miami on Sunday.

“It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die,” the YouTube star-turned boxer added.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation approved the rules for the fight last week. It was sanctioned as a professional boxing match, meaning the rounds will be shorter and the gloves heavier.

“This will be a professional bout with a referee and judges and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So – it’s an actual competitive fight,” a spokesperson for the agency told The Associated Press.

Paul last fought Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico and won via TKO. He’s 9-1 in his professional boxing career with his only blemish coming against Tommy Fury via split decision.

Tyson is 50-6 in his professional career. His last professional fight, which he lost, was against Kevin McBride. Tyson had an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Paul fought Nate Robinson on that card.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

